Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, from the time he took command of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, had one overriding objective: eject U.S. forces from Iraq.
For 22 years, he worked toward that goal, but he was never able to achieve it.
More recently, he acquired an additional goal: end the anti-government demonstrations in Iran.
Despite spilling staggering amount of blood, he failed to achieve that goal, either. But in one day, President Donald Trump appears to have achieved both of those goals by killing Soleimani.
The Iranian population has united to support their government against a foreign attack, just as Americans would rally to support our government if a foreign power assassinated one of its top leaders, no matter how unpopular that leader might be. And as the attack was carried out in Iraq, despite the blunt refusal of the Iraqi government to allow it, the Iraqi parliament has now voted to expel all U.S. troops from their country.
Trump may have given Iran exactly what Soleimani labored so fruitlessly for two decades to achieve.
And why should this surprise anyone? From the very start, Trump’s foreign-policy decision-making model has been: Fire, aim, ready.
FRANK CHADWICK
Rantoul