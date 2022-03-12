Hate can find no home here
In the past weeks, Champaign-Urbana and East Central Illinois have once again become the target of an antisemitic defamation campaign.
This campaign sows hatred and falsehoods among us and maliciously sets the residents of our towns and counties against each other. It is fueled by an ugly vision of a closed and bigoted United States in which only one type of people would enjoy full rights.
Immigrant Services of Champaign-Urbana condemns this antisemitic campaign and calls on all people of good will to speak out against any form of racism. We are especially concerned for the immigrants in C-U who come from across the globe to make their home in our community and are contributing their cultures and their labors to enrich all of us.
They, too, have been the targets of hate campaigns here in East Central Illinois, carried out with the same tools and perhaps even by the same hatemongers.
Let us stand together and denounce racism and racial hatred in all their manifestations. Let us speak out before it is too late. Let us fight for an open society in which people of all creeds, of all “races” and ethnic origins, and of all genders and sexual orientations, have equal rights and opportunities.
NILS JACOBSEN
Immigrant Services
of Champaign-Urbana