This responds to the editorial board’s May 18 statement about the shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., “Young racists and guns a lethal combination.”
The editors write that “the gunman was a young White man from a solid background.” I doubt it. The editors avoid mentioning mental illness and the social/interpersonal circumstances that might in some (but not all) cases contribute to such an episode, asserting only that the shooter was influenced by “White identity” and “replacement theory.”
That makes things quite simple and politically convenient. One avoids considering the individual’s psychology and family and the social, political and economic contexts in which youths struggle to make sense of themselves and their futures.
It reflects the dominant view of the woke and reactionary (and war-mongering) Democratic Party: Bad ideas from bad people lead to bad behavior, as long as it’s Republicans and “White people” involved, if not Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Thus, horrific events result from “hate” if it’s Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wis., but not an Israeli soldier killing an American journalist in Palestine, or an “antifa” activist killing a “Proud Boy” in Portland, Ore. This twisted perspective, promoted by the FBI, the New York Times, the (Zionist) Anti-Defamation League and the (filthy rich) Southern Poverty Law Center, has apparently been adopted by the editorial board.
Moreover, the editors’ accusations against Tucker Carlson are false and defamatory. He is not a racist or a hater and correctly states that immigration policy reflects Democratic ambitiousness, not multicultural enlightenment. Rejecting reasoned debate, Democrats project their own venality onto others.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign