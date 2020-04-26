As an “at-risk” 65-year-old senior, I’ve been particularly struck by liberal Democrats’ buffoonish partisanship based on their third-grade “logic,” which blames a U.S. president for the evil of an irresponsible commie regime that unleashed yet another worldwide plague. Scratch a “woke” Democrat parroting Chi-Com talking points and there’s a Constitution-stomping, job-killing totalitarian screaming to quarantine every American “for their own good.” It’s these highly-partisan Democratic despots who pose existential threats to our liberties, our constitutional republic and our economy.
In their world of partisan self-imposed ignorance, it’s not Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D), the New York City council’s (D), Governor Andrew Cuomo’s (D) and Senator Chuckie Schumer’s (D) collective fault that NYC became a cesspit for the greatest number of COVID-19 deaths in the world — it’s President Trump’s fault! Yet these same do-nothing Democrats ignored their state’s own medical task force recommendations back in 2015 (easily predating Trump) to arrive at their present level of stupefying incompetence and blubbering helplessness.
But if pathological Trump haters persist in their infantile blood libels ... then game on! The Democratic Cult of Death is already historically on the hook for the KKK, Jim Crow laws, internment camps, segregation, racist abortion policies which have slaughtered 35 percent of the African American population and violent inner city welfare plantations — all of which have snuffed out over 85 million American lives.
And there’s more examples that I’ll be glad to post if liberal hacks and haters persist in their blood libels.
HENRY SEITER JR.
Urbana