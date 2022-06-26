Hausman great choice for GOP
Here’s an octogenarian’s point of view: The American dream can use some restoration.
I believe one candidate for Congress in the new 13th District is exceptionally capable and prepared to work positively on our behalf — Matt Hausman. He has solid core values anchored in his family farm upbringing. His success at the University of Illinois has been supplemented by his work at SpaceX as an aerospace engineer.
His skills, compassion and experiences teaching at a charter school in Los Angeles check more boxes. Please help restore the American dream. Vote for Matt Hausman.
LIN WARFEL
Tolono