Hausman shows he’s different
Matt Hausman was the only one of four Republican candidates for the 13th Congressional District seat in Congress (representing Champaign-Urbana, Decatur, Springfield and Edwardsville) who was willing to say that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election in a free and fair election.
The three other candidates (Jesse Reising, Regan Deering and Terry Martin) disqualified themselves by their failure to admit the truth and in trying not to alienate those who cling to Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was rigged. Of the four, only Hausman shows the honesty required to serve in an office of trust.
DARREL PARISH
Decatur