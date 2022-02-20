Have patience with snow crews
In response to a letter written about the poor job the city did clearing the roads during the 15-inch snowfall: Clearly, the author shows he does not understand how the city’s public works department operates during snowstorms.
The department’s main job is to keep arterial and collector streets open. Until that can be accomplished, neighborhoods and subdivisions do not get touched.
Hence the announcements to stay home and off the streets unless there is some kind of emergency. This was a two-day event, which has not happened in central Illinois for many years.
Please be patient with the snow crews. They work 13-hour shifts, went without food because businesses were not open, slept in hotels and couldn’t make it home. Everything is not as it appears.
SUSAN JONES
Mahomet