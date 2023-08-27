Hawaiians need our help
The disaster in Maui is heartbreaking and extremely sad to witness. The Hawaiian people have been welcoming visitors and guests for so long, it’s our turn to support them.
I would like to raise funds for them, but in a slightly unconventional way. I enjoy cooking and will cook a meal for you. All profits will be donated to Maui relief. If you don’t want to buy a meal for yourself, you can buy groceries, or order a meal for someone else. There are many ways to contribute.
Please open your hearts to others and consider participating. I have the meal descriptions, serving size and cost detailed below:
Servings for 2 or 4 people:
- Order 1: Basmati rice with peas, keema (seasoned ground turkey with onions, garlic, ginger, potatoes and cilantro): $40 for 2, $80 for 4.
- Order 2: Chicken biryani, raita (yogurt with fresh herbs), fried potato patties: $40 for 2, $80 for 4.
- Order 3: Vegetable basmati rice, daal (slow cooked lentils), potatoes with cilantro: $30 for 2, $60 for 4 (Fully vegetarian).
- Order 4: Petis (Minced-meat-filled pastries): $5 each
- Order 5: Parathas (unleavened layered flatbread): $2 each
You can reach me at zainabsusi38@gmail.com with any inquiries.
ZAINAB SUSI
Mahomet