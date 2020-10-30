Health boss narrow-minded
The righteous attitude of our public-health administrator knows no bounds. She is a true believer in the prevailing COVID-19 gospel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Anyone who questions the lockdowns and restrictions that lead to economic calamity is of no interest to her.
Public health, apparently, is only about the virus; collateral damage caused by the restrictions — things like increases in alcoholism and suicide — are seemingly irrelevant.
No doubt she would be dismissive of authorities such as Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford, Dr. Martin Kulldorf of Harvard, Dr. Sunetra Gupta of Oxford, and Dr. Michael Levitt of Stanford.
These notables all agree that masks and other restrictions imposed by government are damaging and ineffective. But what do they know? After all, there’s only one Nobel Prize among them.
The great COVID-19 narrative is dictated exclusively by the World Health Organization and the CDC, two institutions that fall all over themselves in contradiction after contradiction.
The WHO is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Gates Foundation, its largest individual contributor. And Bill Gates, the great pusher of vaccines, is eager to cash in.
Our administrator is on board with all this; she takes dictation well.
JOSEPH BAUERS
Champaign