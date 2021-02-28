Health district doing great
I commend the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District on its handling of the ongoing vaccination efforts during the pandemic.
I have visited the vaccination site at the I Hotel on four occasions now — twice taking my older sister for her vaccines and twice now for vaccines for my wife and me. The vaccination site at the I Hotel is extremely well run, the volunteers are courteous and kind and the layout is highly efficient.
We have seen reports of vaccination “free-for-alls,” where people are waiting in line in cars for hours to get their vaccines. This clinic was extremely well run.
The sign-up process was quick and easy. We had a scheduled appointment time. We received our vaccine promptly, and the waiting area was appropriately spaced. The medical professional volunteers were excellent and caring.
Congratulations to the people at the health district for their organization and implementation of this service to the community.
JAMES HAYS
Champaign