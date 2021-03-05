Health district
has done well
Kudos to Julie Pryde and her crew at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
From the start of this ugly COVID-19 global pandemic, you have kept residents of the twin cities and surrounding areas well-informed on a daily basis and as safe as possible.
Starting with information and statistics on your relatively easy-to-use website, all the way back in March 2020, to free virus testing sites, and now the vaccine inoculation program that began January 2021, where sign-up and administration of the vaccine have been a cut above most any place I know.
I have family in the northern parts of Illinois, as well as friends and family in numerous other states, and all have expressed envy at the smooth, efficienct and extremely well-organized and accessible vaccination program here in Champaign County. I was the first person of all of them, including my elderly dad, to get vaccinated.
Keep doing what you are doing, Julie Pryde!
DEBRA KARPLUS
Champaign