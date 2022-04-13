Health issue raises concerns
Have readers told their loved ones what choices they’d prefer if they are diagnosed with a serious illness or dementia or for any reason are unable to communicate in an emergency?
Have they chosen the people they’d like to serve as powers of attorney for financial and/or medical care? Have they created the documents to make their wishes known for a variety of situations? This is especially important for the LGBTQ community due to their closest family members not always being the best choices to serve in those capacities.
Howard Brown Health in Chicago focuses on delivering expert care and information to the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. In recognition of National Health Care Decisions Day, Howard Brown Health is hosting a free online program that anyone can register for and learn some of those considerations for folks in the LGBTQ community.
My husband and I will be sharing some of our experiences with this topic during the program, set for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. today.
To register, go to join.compassionandchoices.org/a/hbhnhdd.
JERRY CARDEN
Urbana