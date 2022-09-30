Health plan switch a big setback
I have lived in Illinois 50 years and retired from state employment.
During that time, Illinois has utterly failed to keep its promises about pension funding and health care options. They have approved a health care plan that requires thousands of us to change providers at a stage in life where our relationships with our doctors and the relationships among them is of utmost importance to us.
A team of providers coordinates my health care. It is difficult to get timely appointments with the providers I have now. The mass switching of doctors (if I can even locate in-network providers) will create scheduling logjams beyond imagination.
Will it be considered quality health care if I finally secure an appointment for a date after I have died? A healthy young person might navigate this massive change without harm, but a frail elderly person should not have to. My life, apparently, has been sacrificed to the successful RFP (request for proposals).
DENISE CASTLETON
Urbana