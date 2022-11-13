Health plan is an affront
A proposed revision to the Affordable Health Care law drafted by the civil-rights office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would force health care workers, health care providers and group health insurance plans to participate in gender-transition procedures.
Why do “civil rights” only apply to certain people? The government already encourages making a mockery of God, men and women, boys and girls, brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers,
husbands and wives, life and death, common sense and biology.
Now they want to force all of us to take an active part in the process.
I agree that LGBTQ+ citizens have the right to their beliefs and convictions. That shouldn’t mean that others have to scratch out or blur their beliefs and conscience to accommodate them. This is government coercion that intrudes on religious freedom!
CELENE BAXLEY
Pesotum