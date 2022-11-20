Health plan is rotten deal
Greed and corruption continue to rule in Illinois. The Aetna contract, signed by the Department of Central Management Services, not only charged the state no premiums, it also gave CMS $7 million.
It did not matter to CMS that retirees would be moved from a reputable, responsible UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage program (rated 5.0) to one that is below average (3.5).
UHC Medicare Advantage is taken everywhere in the U.S.; you can go to any hospital when experiencing a medical emergency. Aetna’s Medicare Advantage is not taken at many premier health care institutions, including the Mayo Clinic in Florida and, until recently, Carle.
So now, when experiencing a medical emergency, one has to not only deal with the health crisis, but the insurance problem as well. But hey, CMS got $7 million and doesn’t have to even think about retirees for at least five more years.
If this isn’t graft and a diminishment of benefits (banned by our state constitution), I don’t know what is.
Retirees have tirelessly supported continuation of the UnitedHealthcare plan, written letters expressing our concerns to investigative reporters and done everything in our power to bring into the light the travesty of CMS’ contract with Aetna. All to no avail.
We were even sold out by the State Universities Annuitants Association telling us Carle was causing the problems. I hope that some governmental oversight group investigates. I don’t know what else to do.
SANDRA GOSS LUCAS
Champaign