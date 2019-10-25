Domestic violence affects individuals and families regardless of race, ethnicity, education or socio-economic status. The numbers are startling. One in three women and one in seven men will face domestic violence. This abuse may be physical, but it also can be verbal, financial or spiritual.
For almost 50 years, Courage Connection has assisted those in our community facing domestic violence and abuse. We help them build safe, stable and self-sufficient futures.
Last year, Courage Connection provided resources and support to more than 1,000 members of our community. Our outreach and education touched more than 10,000 residents of Champaign County.
As we’ve assumed our roles in the organization, it’s become clear that the story of Courage Connection is one that is not told often enough in our community. Beyond the great number of lives we touch, we want you to know more about us.
Our clients are brave. They face many challenges as they work to rebuild their lives and the lives of their children outside of abusive relationships.
We believe everyone in our community deserves the education, resources and support to live in safe, healthy relationships. If you need our help, we’re here for you. Just call our 24/7 locally staffed hotline at 217-384-4390.
To learn more about the services and support we provide and how you can help, visit courageconnection.org or find us on Facebook.
TAMMY LEMKE
board chair
ELIZABETHMCGREAL COOK
chief executive officer
Courage Connection Champaign