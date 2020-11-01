Help available for abuse victims
October was Domestic Violence Awareness month. The message to share this year is that Courage Connection is open and providing complete programs and services to those impacted by domestic abuse.
Courage Connection provides emergency shelter, 24/7 hotline support, legal advocacy, counseling/support groups, bilingual (Spanish-speaking) support, rapid rehousing services and community education. All of Courage Connection’s services and programs are free of charge to clients.
COVID-19 continues to have a disproportionately negative impact on those facing the threat of domestic violence. Disruptions to employment and school closures cause stress and anxiety for every member of the community. For vulnerable individuals and families, these challenges increase the risk of domestic violence by several fold.
We want to assure our community that all Courage Connection services have been adapted for safe, healthy delivery during COVID-19. Experiencing any type of abuse is serious, and no one deserves to suffer for any reason. You are not alone!
Courage Connection believes everyone in our community deserves the education, resources and support to live in safe, healthy relationships. If you need our help, we’re here for you! Just call our 24/7 locally staffed hotline at 217-384-4390. All calls are confidential, and all services are free.
TAMMY LEMKE
ELIZABETH
McGREAL COOK
Champaign