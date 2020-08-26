Help census workers out
My son is a 2020 census worker.
Everyday he is issued a case list to work through that requires conducting home visits with non-responders.
On Aug. 16, in our hometown of Tolono, I was driving my son (I serve as both chauffeur to make him more efficient and peacemaker as needed) as he was working through his non-responder list when we stopped at a residence on North Vorcey Street.
My son knocked on the door twice with no response. Eventually, a large White male answered the door clothed only in a pair of shorts with tattoos on his chest.
The resident told my son he should not stand on the porch and not knock.
Then he told my son that he is lucky that he didn’t shoot him.
My son was very shaken by this incident. All census workers are taking additional risks this year due to the coronavirus.
Those who don’t want a census worker to visit their home should complete the mail-in census form or go online.
Those who want less federal money for their state, county and municipality over the next 10 years should continue to be a non-responder. To the gentleman who threatened my son, he and I forgive you.
DAVID HALL
Tolono