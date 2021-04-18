Help, don’t hurt, those in need
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed a bill that would ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. He stated he felt this bill violated the core Republican value of limited government and that it interfered with parental rights and the physician-patient relationship.
It was, however, overridden by the Republican legislators.
There have been a flurry of bills by Republicans throughout the country targeting this small group of vulnerable children. The bills limit health-care options, keep “them” from playing on sports teams and restrict access to locker rooms and bathrooms.
The kids are unfortunately easy to target: few in number, struggling for acceptance, different from “the norm” and unlikely to be comfortable making their personal experiences open for public scrutiny.
Scapegoats are always chosen under the guise of protecting families and children. I have suggestions on projects that will actually protect families: Replace lead pipes, which are poisoning water; build affordable housing to provide shelter; make sure schools are safe structures physically and funded appropriately; ensure affordable health care; and invest in building the infrastructure of the future.
We have many positive issues that we should be able to unite around that will benefit us all. Please let our legislators know that we want action on our glaring problems and to stop wasting their time and energy focusing on demonizing a small group of kids.
Let’s unite around helping, not hurting.
WENDY GRAVES
St. Joseph