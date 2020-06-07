Help was there when was needed
As the COVID-19 pandemic goes on and on, I’m sure each of us has a story about it. Here is mine.
Back in March, I was traveling eight hours from northwest Iowa to McHenry, Ill., to babysit my daughter’s two little girls.
My daughter is a nurse in an Alzheimer’s unit in a nursing home. She needed help with day care, so Grandma made the trip to fill in the gaps.
Just outside of Cherry Hill, I ran out of gas. I coasted in off the interstate into your lovely town, coming to stop at the first stop sign. I only had a few minutes of panic before a car pulled up next to me and a very kind man and woman asked if I needed help.
They proceeded to retrieve their own gas can from home and poured what gas they had into my tank. It wasn’t enough to get the car started, so they called the local police. The very helpful officer put me in the backseat of his cruiser (a first for me!) and we went to get more gas.
While all this happened, I had a lovely conversation with these people.
How kind of them to spend part of their Sunday helping a stranded damsel in distress! In these days of cynicism and distrust, it is heartening to know there are good people out there. I will always remember their kindness.
This is why we love America.
CANDY CLOUGH
Storm Lake, Iowa