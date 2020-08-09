Henson tribute great to read
I very much appreciate The News-Gazette’s wonderful tribute to Lou Henson.
In reading it, I am reminded of a story I would like to share. Over the years, I got to know Lou and his wife, Mary, and am proud to call them friends.
Several years ago, I was fortunate enough to attend an Illinois away game at Purdue. Our seats were on the floor right behind the Illinois bench. When you’re that close, you can see and hear everything that’s going on. At one point, Coach Henson took Andy Kaufmann out of the game. As he left the floor in disgust, he pulled his gum out of his mouth and threw it under the scorer’s table. Coach immediately called a time out, grabbed Andy by the jersey and walked him back to the table. He made Andy get down on the floor and pick up the gum.
Coach was furious and told Andy to get down to the end of the bench because he didn’t want to see him the rest of the game. It wasn’t long in the heat of a close game before Coach was off the bench looking for Andy to send him back in.
It was hilarious, although Coach didn’t think so. With Coach Henson, you just had to love him on and off the court.
Trudy Gordon
Champaign