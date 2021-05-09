Herb claims should be checked
An estimated 40 percent of drugs contain active compounds that are derived from nature.
While this may make going out and chewing on leaves sound like a good idea, wait. Many of these active substances are just the isolated compounds, not the whole plant, and for the most part, you will not get any benefit from directly ingesting the plant.
These days, the internet is riddled with articles stating, “I bet you didn’t know [insert plant] can cure COVID-19.”
Typically, these articles have very minimal scientific data to back their claims, are based strictly off of opinion and are for the “likes.”
But don’t lose hope yet. Preliminary science does back an herb (among others) that may reduce your anxiety about COVID-19 (and fake news on the internet): kava kava.
Kava Kava comes from the root of Piper methysticum in the South Pacific Islands. In a Cochrane review of clinical studies, Kava extract had significant activity in reducing anxiety and works in the same manner as anti-anxiety drugs (benzodiazepines), but without many of the negative side effects.
Kavalactones, the important compounds in kava, get the credit for Kava’s anti-anxiety activity. However, kava is to be taken in moderation, because too much of a good thing isn’t always good.
Remember to consult your doctor before considering herbal remedies.
HAYLEY
HENDERSON
Villa Grove