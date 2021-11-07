Here’s a chance to help the needy
I’m writing today because of a pressing issue facing people in Illinois. The number of drug overdoses is growing at a frightening rate. In 2020, Illinois overdose fatalities increased 30 percent compared with 2019.
Due to COVID-19, the need is greater than ever. Social-distancing precautions and isolation created challenges in sustaining recovery. In the last year, many programs had limited capacity to serve.
The need is urgent and more help is needed. To help address these challenges, AmeriCorps just launched Recovery Corps in Illinois. It takes passionate people and trains them to support people in recovery or to manage capacity-building projects for recovery organizations.
Members serving with Recovery Corps increase recovery organizations’ capacity to help more people. The wonderful thing is this program helps both those in need — who get help and support — and members — who gain experience, earn a credential and use their service to launch a career in recovery or human services.
Full-time Recovery Corps members make an 11-month commitment, get paid a stipend every two weeks and receive up to $4,441 for tuition or student loans. Free individual health insurance and child care assistance are also available.
If you would like to be part of making recovery possible for more Illinois residents, join our work. Apply by Dec. 29 to begin serving in January. Readers can learn more by visiting recovery
CHERYL ROOT
Champaign