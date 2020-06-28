Here’s good plan for monuments
The brouhaha over removing Confederate statues could be solved if we removed them and put them in a Memorial Park.
We don’t need Nathan Bedford Forrest in a city park in Memphis. We do need to remember these people as they are part of our history. While in Budapest, Hungary, last November, I saw how one country dealt with this problem.
Hungary was taken over by the Nazis during WWII, then the Communists came in until it became a free country. Now the communist statues that were installed in the city have been removed and put in a Memento Park. They were part of their history and they sought to save that memory. Why can’t we do that?
Second question, we elected a county executive to enhance and facilitate the county government. Where is this person with all the drama over the treasurer’s office? Why do we need an executive? What does the executive do?
ISABEL COLE
Urbana