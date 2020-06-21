Some advice for protesters
Although I am Caucasian, I have six suggestions for the black community regarding the murder of George Floyd.
First: Continue to protest and march. Your words and actions are changing the dynamic between police and the black community. Be brave and stick to it.
Second: Photograph and videotape every rioter you see, and communicate their identity to the police. They’re there only to plunder and steal. They desecrate the noble cause that real protesters have started.
Third: Lobby to have every single police officer wear a body cam on duty. The costs can be accommodated, the money found. Video evidence is what revealed the murder of Mr. Floyd, and it doesn’t lie.
Fourth: Demand an end to police unions. While they once served important needs, they are what protected Derek Chauvin so he could commit murder. FDR promised that there would never be public employee unions. There are other ways for police officers to improve their lot.
Fifth: Demand an end to teachers’ unions. They serve teachers, not students, and fight the establishment of charter schools that represent the only way black children can lift themselves out of poverty. Every inner-city black parent knows the value of charters; that’s why the waiting lists to get in are endless.
Last, stop voting for your oppressors. Democrats unanimously fought the 1964 civil rights act, Democrats rule the most prejudiced cities in America and Democrats only pander to you to get your votes. Why support your killers?
Dr. DAN METZ
Champaign