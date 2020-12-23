Hey everybody, Merry Christmas
Does it seem to you we are missing a tremendous amount of love, peace and joy in America today?
When was the last time someone wished you a Merry Christmas, or you wished someone else a Merry Christmas? We are now in the season in which Americans used to celebrate the coming of the Prince of Peace and the Prince of Love and Joy.
Why have we allowed a very small group of angry people to manipulate us into believing that the words “Merry Christmas,” and the love, peace and joy that comes with it, are some kind of four-letter word?
Instead of being talked into joining them in a state of anger, why don’t we love them and invite them to join us in the joy of Christmas?
Whoever controls our speech controls our mind, and ultimately controls us. And it is being done very subtly. Things that are never spoken of are perceived to be irrelevant, immoral or evil.
Christmas is none of these. Christ came to this earth that we might have peace and joy and love. And he loves everyone with an extreme and pure type of love, and he told us that the greatest commandments are to love God and to love other people.
Isn’t a nation filled with loving God and loving other people vastly superior to what we are witnessing and becoming today?
Love is one of the great paradoxes of life. The more love we give to others, the more love we have.
BILL LAWLESS
Champaign