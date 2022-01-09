Hey photogs, get a load of this
I write to send a message to all local amateur photographers.
On behalf of the Champaign County Camera Club, I am pleased to announce the 21st Annual Best in Show Photographic Print Contest.
To enter the contest, photographers are invited to submit 11-by-14-inch mounted prints to the Urbana Park District by Jan. 19 for early-bird entry and no later than the Jan. 26 final deadline.
Contest details, including photo categories and the entry form, can be found at champaigncameraclub.org or urbanaparks.org. As has been done for the past 20 years, all entered prints will be displayed at Lincoln Square from Feb. 5-15.
We do have something new this year.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Champaign Public Library, the CCCC invites interested photographers to see first-hand how to mount their prints for entry, get comments and tips on their own photos and learn more about the judging process. We can even provide some digital editing suggestions if you bring your image on a thumb drive. These suggestions are meant to improve the photos but will not supplant the opinions of the professional judges reviewing the entries Jan. 29.
We would enjoy seeing readers’ images Jan. 15 at the Champaign library and especially at Lincoln Square in the 2022 Best in Show Contest.
ALLEN WEHRMAN
Champaign