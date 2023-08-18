Higgins was a very smart dog
The “Holy Cow
History” column by J. Mark Powell about the dog Higgins (“The smartest dog in Hollywood”) brought back memories.
My family watched the “Petticoat Junction” television show and enjoyed the antics of the cast member identified only as “Dog.”
We acquired a pup one summer during the show’s run from a litter of puppies our pastor owned. What to name him was the question.
We knew that smart dog on “Petticoat Junction” was named Higgins. Maybe if our dog shared that name, he would be smart too. Our Higgins was a good farm dog.
SARA HISER
St. Joseph