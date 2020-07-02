Can’t wait to pay higher taxes
The “Tea Party” mantra is Taxed Enough Already. I’d rather subscribe to the “Not Taxed Enough Yet” party.
My taxes pay for public schools, libraries, roads, parks; for snow plowing in the winter and road repairs and grass control in the summer. Taxes fund important agencies and services at all levels.
Establishing justice, promoting general welfare and securing blessings of liberty, three of the pillars of our Constitution set forth in its preamble, are the work of government, not of a patchwork of well-meaning religious, charitable or corporate groups.
This work has never been fully realized; from the very beginning, these goals were reserved for only certain people and denied to others. But America has made some progress. Not enough progress in ensuring that people of color, women and LGBTQ people have the same opportunities as white men.
Not enough progress providing children access to food and families access to health care. Not enough progress serving social and mental health needs. Not enough progress in justice for all (including immigrants who aspire to citizenship). We allow, still, too many injustices to continue unresolved if not unchallenged.
Imagine how much more progress would be possible if we paid enough taxes to care for those necessary services and programs that help people. I’m not proposing blank checks, the government raiding our pocketbooks. But I’m willing to pay more taxes to secure the blessings of liberty for my posterity, and for yours. I’d like to work toward the patriotic vision set out in the preamble.
CRAIG RUSSELL
Mahomet