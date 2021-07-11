Historical dates can be arbitrary
In a July 3 letter, Jack Davis suggests that “Juneteenth is an artificial holiday” because slavery was not “definitively abolished” in the United States until the 13th Amendment was ratified on Dec. 6, 1865.
The News-Gazette feature “13 Fun Facts for your 4th,” which also ran on July 3, shows that July 4 is just as arbitrary as June 19.
The Second Continental Congress voted for independence on July 2, 1776 — not July 4. Only John Hancock signed the Declaration on July 4; most signed on Aug. 2. (John Adams never recognized July 4 as Independence Day, insisting on July 2 instead.) And, of course, the Declaration didn’t magically produce independence; the U.S. still had to fight a war, which officially ended with the Treaty of Paris, finalized on Sept. 3, 1783.
So what’s the real “Independence Day”? July 2? July 4? Aug. 2? Or Sept. 3?
In fact, July 4 is Independence Day simply because that’s the date people celebrated for more than a century before it became an official holiday — just as people have commemorated June 19 every year since 1865.
Important historical changes, like independence or emancipation, unfold over time. We pick a date to symbolize the whole process; July 4 and June 19 were the most meaningful to people. And don’t forget: Juneteenth commemorates not just the end of slavery, but the fact that it took two years and Union troops to bring news of emancipation to Galveston, Texas. June 19 symbolizes that complexity, and Dec. 6 would not.
RENEE TRILLING
Champaign