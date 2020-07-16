History can be quite revealing
With Independence Day recently passed, I thought about the values of democracy and equality that Americans honor in our history. We celebrate people who started a revolution to create a society founded on liberty and justice for all.
But I wonder how people living at the time thought about the turbulent events that we praise in our history books.
Men who snuck onto shipping vessels and dumped the cargo overboard to protest unfair taxation? Thugs violently destroying property and attacking business owners.
Enslaved people escaping to freedom in the north? Illegal border crossers who broke the law and should go back where they came from.
Women marching for the right to vote? Undermining American family values.
People fighting for racial integration in the public sphere? Trampling our venerable traditions!
We often forget that all of those brave people broke the law to fight for what they knew was right. Abolitionists broke the law aiding or protecting enslaved people. Women broke the law attempting to vote. People of all races broke the law socializing and marrying across racial lines. Our Founding Fathers and mothers committed treason!
Today, we revere these people as heroes. In their own times, many of their fellow Americans vocally resisted the changes that we now celebrate as some of the most important moments in U.S. history.
If there’s one thing that history teaches us, it is that change does not come without struggle. What history recognizes as just and right has rarely, if ever, had universal support.
RENEE TRILLING
Champaign