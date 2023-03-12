History open to revision
A foundation course for my Ph.D. in U.S. History was historiography — how history is framed and interpreted over the centuries.
Yes, centuries.
History has always been subjected to new views. Our professor told us, “Always look at the evidence.” The problem — much of the evidence was written, collected and taught by men, understandably influenced by their White, middle-class experience.
Then libraries and archives started collecting in areas like oral history and documents by women, the working class and people of color.
I remember my first time in the University of Iowa Archives reading a Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, woman’s farm diary from the Great Depression. It illuminated a woman, in her own words and style, rendering lard, and mending clothes daily — work essential to maintaining her family in hard times. For my own dissertation, I interviewed dozens of U.S. Vietnam War veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.
At one time, this topic would have been unacceptable because the subjects were ordinary soldiers, not generals. Recently, I read “A Black Women’s History of the United States” by Daina Ramey Berry and Kali Nicole Gross — two academics who probably wouldn’t have been hired back in the day.
I was so angered that I knew so few names after studying history for so long. Why the fuss over Critical Race Theory and new framings such as 1619? We aren’t being “brainwashed” — only learning more diverse and important new views. I am so sorry younger generations might have these histories banned.
BARBARA JONES
Urbana