Hit-and-run was educational
I am grateful to the numerous individuals who assisted me on Oct. 12. I was involved in a hit-and-run car accident, my car was totaled and I was left very disoriented.
A Good Samaritan led me away from the busy intersection (University and Prospect) onto a curb, where she stayed with me until the first responders arrived. Of course, I failed to get her name, but I deeply appreciate her kindness.
First responders removed my vehicle from the busy intersection, took my bags from the now-totaled car and spoke with an individual who witnessed the accident. Of course, I also failed to get their names, but I am equally appreciative of their efforts.
That also goes for the witness who provided authorities with the needed information regarding the accident.
I also appreciate my colleagues who have texted me to inquire about my status and ask how to provide my students with academic support during my brief hospital stay.
A Champaign police officer kindly came to the hospital to take my statement.
Finally, there is the motorist who hit my car and left me without the necessary information I need to move forward. I also thank him, because this event was an eye-opening experience.
As for the first responders and the people of Champaign-Urbana, they rock.
GWENETTA POSEY
Champaign