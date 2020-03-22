I am quite concerned, as is everyone else, about the coronavirus.
However, have the folks who emptied the shelves of toilet paper, Clorox Wipes, canned goods, tissues, medicine, etc., ever thought about their neighbors or family members?
These items are necessities for everyone.
If neighbors get sick, they are at risk because they were unable to buy the things they needed to keep themselves healthy.
One has to be cautious, but to store the vast amounts of the above items is greedy and very selfish. Those who cleared the shelves will never be able to use all they purchased before the expiration date.
I hope the virus gets contained quickly, but isolation is only two weeks, not six months. Hoarders left their friends and family without necessities. Shame on them.
PAM OLSON
Urbana