With Thanksgiving upon us, there will be stories about how the Pilgrims came to America and the Native Americans helped them survive. Native Americans are known for being a giving people, so the European invasion of America started peacefully. But, eventually, the so-called Christians decided to take what they wanted.
Never mind God’s commandment against killing — the Native Americans stood in the way of “progress,” better known as profit. Despite the fact that America is a huge country, instead of trying to get along, invading so-called Christians either killed or kept pushing the Native Americans west.
The invaders herded Native Americans onto reservations, usually located on what was considered worthless land. After oil was found on the “worthless” reservations, profit seekers sought to gain access to them.
There are truly good Christians, but those who claim that America is a Christian nation are sadly mistaken. We still mistreat Native Americans. Even now we destroy sacred grounds and threaten their environment when we build our pipelines that leak, still in the pursuit of profit.
We’ve taken their voices by providing post office boxes instead of home addresses on reservations, claiming they can’t vote without a valid address. This Thanksgiving we should reflect on how our nation committed genocide and resolve to make amends.
ELLEN WOLCOTT
Charleston