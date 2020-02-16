Pro-abortionists hate when we pro-life believers use Auschwitz in the same sentence with the death of 60 million unborn children in America.
However, the similarities between the two atrocities are striking and tragic. The liberation of Auschwitz on Jan. 27, 1945, marked freedom’s beginning for people who survived the dehumanization of others. The passage of Roe v. Wade marked another beginning: the ultimate dehumanization of unborn children, conceived and growing, whose lives were snuffed out before they were born.
Adolf Hitler’s followers enabled murder on a massive scale. The abortion industry also enables murder on a massive scale. Many people chose silence while Hitler dehumanized millions. Today, many chose silence as the abortion industry continues to dehumanize millions.
I have a friend who is alive today only because her grandparents survived Hitler’s dehumanization. Her life is possible because her ancestors were lucky enough to survive someone else’s decision that they were less than human and deserved to die. Many of us have friends who are alive today because they survived someone else’s belief that they were less than human and deserved to die.
When World War II ended, we saw photos of giant mounds of broken bodies that were too atrocious to describe. Today, images of aborted babies are available to all on the internet. Both clearly show the abuse and death of our fellow human beings.
Hitler terminated the lives of 6 million Jews; the abortion industry terminated the lives of 60 million babies in the U.S. alone. All are mourned.
DOLORES SOFRANKO
Champaign