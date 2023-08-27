Hoops wins beat three-pointers
Once again, college basketball season is on us, and once again, the Illini only know how to shoot three-pointers while missing most.
The “coach” recently said he was concerned about the three-point shooting in Spain. Even though we won three games, we shot 79 threes and made 20 — less than 20 percent.
The “coach” should be more concerned about winning more meaningful games and getting deeper in the postseason than about letting guys just throw the ball up from anywhere on the court.
How many points are we leaving the floor by just throwing the ball up instead of running any kind of offense and taking the ball to the basket and maybe scoring points and probably drawing fouls and maybe scoring more points?
Three-pointers look great on a highlight reel, but wins look a whole lot better.
MICHAEL HUMPHREY
Champaign