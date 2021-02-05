Hope to see coach in community
I write to welcome new Illinois football coach Bret Bielema to town as well as offer him some advice.
Fighting Illini fans are glad he’s here. We haven’t gotten to know him yet, but he seems like a nice guy and a good coach.
But one thing — this community is aching for a coach who wants to be part of our community. We’ve had a belly full of football coaches who do nothing more than sit behind locked doors, count their millions and leave town.
Sure, fans want as many “Ws” as he can muster. But more than that, we want to see him and his family become one of us.
We’re nice folks. It would be great if we saw him shaking hands downtown on a Friday night before game day. Drop in at the Esquire to have a beer and say hi. Lend a hand at the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club once in a while and make sure all our kids have a chance to get a ticket to a game.
I know he’s got a big job here at Illinois, and recruiting is his top priority. But for a coach to truly succeed here, he has to recruit the community.
It’s not that hard. I’ve seen it done before. Mike White, Lou Tepper and, of course, Lou Henson come to mind.
I hope to see him out and about.
JOHN DIXON
Champaign