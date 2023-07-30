Hopes Trump gets justice
I usually just shake my head when I read Byron York’s ramblings, but his June 22 column, “Why did Trump keep all those documents?” was over the top. It took him half a page to answer: “Because he likes to collect things!”
Trump broke the law by taking highly sensitive documents, then lying about them, and obstructing the government attempts to retrieve them.
There is a recording of Trump showing visitors at his golf club a “Top Secret” document detailing a possible attack on Iran. On the recording he said “As president, I could have declassified it, but now I can’t.” This statement undercuts his arguments that he declassified all the records in his possession before leaving office. This document has not been recovered. Did he give it away or sell it? He has put national security at risk by exposing dozens of boxes to visitors and staff.
We can only hope justice will prevail and that a twice-impeached, twice-indicted ex-president will never again hold America’s highest office.
MARGE STARR
Savoy