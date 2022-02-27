‘Horror’ at council meeting
On Feb. 15, I watched in horror as Champaign City Council member Alicia Beck attacked Albert and Claudia Morr for coming to the city council asking for help after becoming victims of gun violence.
I was the spokesman for the West Washington Watershed Steering Committee for six years and attended every council meeting for those six years. I also served on the mayor’s Stormwater Utility Fee Committee.
There was flooding in multiple neighborhoods spanning my entire life in Champaign. Campustown was a regular river before the Boneyard project dealt with it.
At no time did I ever attend a council meeting asking for help for those neighborhoods or the residents that inhabited them, even though those flooding events impacted me indirectly. In my dealings with council, I can’t imagine what it would have felt like having one of the council members attack me for asking for help after my home and neighbors’ homes were devastated by floods because I didn’t support others before me.
I can attest to how unbelievably hard it is to stand there at the podium and speak. I can also tell you that whatever issues are impacting the citizens of Champaign, getting them to come to a city council meeting is insanely difficult.
That doesn’t lessen their impact or desire for improvement or make them uncaring of others. When someone gets the courage or reaches their breaking point and finally decides to speak, the last thing they should encounter is a verbal attack from the council.
JAMES CREIGHTON
Champaign