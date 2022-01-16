Hospital profits are disturbing
COVID-19 cases are overwhelming Champaing-Urbana hospitals, and Carle Health lacks transparency with the emergent situation.
Carle is operating well over capacity, with at least 145 COVID-19 patients occupying over 50 percent of standard beds (not including patients who have returned with COVID-19 complications or those who are still hospitalized after 20 days and no longer counted).
Emergency Department rooms hold intensive-care patients because the ICU is at capacity, while long-term nursing staff are quitting over conditions stretching nursing ratios. COVID-19-positive patients wait outside in the cold in lines while their vitals and history are taken without privacy.
Carle is operating under disaster protocol, but it refuses to let the community know of the situation. They have still not canceled elective surgeries as requested by the Illinois Healthcare Association and governor this week. The patient overflow and staffing deficit put patients at substantial risks for complications.
On a preventative scale, where is Carle’s community vaccine outreach and education for our vaccine-resistant and vulnerable populations? Carle has still not published statistics as to the vaccination rate of their own staff.
The only crisis not happening behind Carle’s walls is a financial one. They have reported receiving $34,778,290 in federal funds. Medicare provides an extra 20 percent boost to the standard federal Medicare reimbursement for each patient admitted for COVID-19, and Medicare patients are those most likely to be hospitalized. At what point, if ever, are patients (and medical staff) going to matter more than profit to Carle?
BETSY HOLDER
Champaign