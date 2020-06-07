How about park habitat for geese?
Here is another possible solution to the Crystal Lake geese situation, one that I am sure the park district will never consider.
Why not create a wildlife area around the lake, letting the grass and reeds grow tall and maybe attract other animals to the area. People could still fish, and the park could still have plenty of mowed grass, picnic tables and flush toilets away from the lake.
It seems the area has more than enough park area for people, so why not try helping wildlife thrive? We have been taking over their habitat for decades, so how about giving back to them.
It might also be an attraction for people who never make it out of town to see wildlife. No maintenance and no need to slaughter geese. Their numbers may regulate themselves naturally. Up north you never see lakes crowded with geese.
IKE HALVORSEN
Champaign