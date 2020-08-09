How dare N-G leave name out?
Shame on you, News-Gazette! You printed a picture of three Yankees players on your “Setting the Scene” page in a recent paper, with two players kneeling and one standing for the national anthem.
You printed the names of the kneelers but omitted the name of the player standing. That is bias reporting at its worst. The player standing has a message as well — that he supports our country — but you couldn’t spare one line to give his name?
Ironically, when newspapers are going under because of online usage, I had to go online to find out the player’s name is DJ LeMahieu. What has happened to you, News-Gazette?
You’re more like a tabloid now, printing only what you think will be sensational. I’m seriously considering my subscription. I get more news on Facebook anyway, and we know what an unbiased platform that is. Please, go back to balanced reporting!
SAL DENHART
Champaign