How do rules benefit pols?
Suluan Rice asks in a recent letter (“Just whose morality is it?”) if the recommendations by the scientists to wear masks and socially distance, including social and religious gatherings, are really necessary to avoid a virus that has 99 percent survival rate.
It seems callous to refer this way to over 250,000 victims of the virus in the U.S., and to their families. That includes 70 in Champaign County.
She also asks if this demand to try to limit business and religious gatherings might be in the interest of politicians. What politicians benefit from these regulations?
INGA KARLINER
Urbana