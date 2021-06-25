How has council disrespected cops?
I am interested in seeing an article in this paper about how many Black people have died at the hands of police in the years since the last Champaign police officer lost his life in the line of duty. And how many ways has the city addressed the health and well-being of disadvantaged people as a whole in that same period compared with the rate of funding the police receive.
Please don’t assume that I think these data points are equivalent. The recent march on the city council also shows the opposite. One officer’s life indicates that all are being mistreated? I just don’t get the point. How has the council disrespected police?
Officer Christopher Oberheim’s death is a tragedy. But we cannot assume it was caused by an evil person, as a politician claimed, and the council sure didn’t do it.
Two officers approach a man in a car. It looks like a pretty tight space from the video, but we can’t really see anything on televised replays. Nevertheless, the man gets out and shots are fired.
Why do we assume his action was more intentional than, say, an officer mistaking a Taser for a handgun, as is claimed in a Minnesota case?
The marchers showed they think the city council deserves scrutiny. Fair enough. I say every public agency, including the police, needs some oversight.
MEG MINER
Mansfield