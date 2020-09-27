Just how silly
can the UI get?
A bird?
I was a fan of the Chief, and I realize he’s not going to ever come back.
But a kingfisher? Maybe the people making this decision don’t understand sports at all. Not maybe; obviously, they don’t.
First and foremost, Chief Illiniwek was never a mascot. So why do we need one?
A kingfisher will be the laughingstock of the Big Ten, if not the whole football world. This bird does not reflect loyalty or honor to the University of Illinois.
It’s supposedly native to our state, but has anyone ever actually seen one? I doubt it.
More important, students who are here for only a few years have no right to make this decision alone. The public, the key to this university, should have a voice, as well as alumni.
The supporters of Illini sports teams will laugh off this idiotic mascot. I guarantee it.
Just as the OB Bird was booed, so will the kingfisher be booed off the field or the arena. Guaranteed.
STEPHEN WITT
Mahomet