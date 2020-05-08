Poor Ben Joselyn and his recent Letter to the Editor.
In a typical Urbana liberal logic, he writes about an issue before he knows all the facts. In this recent police-use-of-force case, a woman, described by Joselyn as “unarmed,” managed to do great bodily harm to the officer. He required surgery to repair the damage that she inflicted and will be off work until this fall.
Joselyn failed to note that her partner was arrested for discharging an illegal firearm in an occupied apartment building.
I am sure that if that errant round had scattered into his apartment, Joselyn would be demanding that police do something.
So Joselyn tries to stir something up that is not there, he should look at the city council meeting where this issue was discussed, look at the videos produced by the officers’ body cameras and explain what tactically prudent means.
How would he have handled this situation, using of course the use-of-force guidelines established by the city?
As an extra bonus to everyone, he should explain how he would have handled the recent home invasion that resulted in the death of the suspect. Would he have invited them in for milk and cookies? Cake? How would Joselyn have handled it? He seems to be the expert in these issues.
MARK MEDLYN
Champaign