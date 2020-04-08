Recently, there have been letters to the editor in the News Gazette and elsewhere berating Gov. Pritzker for measures taken by him to protect this state from the corona virus, which is ravaging the whole planet.
These measures were instituted after conferring with experts in medicine, epidemiology and public health officials using the best science can offer with the hope of keeping the residents of our state as safe and healthy as possible. Sometimes decisions need to be made for the greater good that are uncomfortable and not popular.
By gathering expert information from various fields of science, the governor has used the best resources available, made the hard decisions in our best interests as a society and put in place the most effective measures to protect us all.
He based these on scientifically tested expert recommendations, not what would have been easier, more economically popular or what he wished might be true. Science matters!
What political party one belongs to shouldn’t matter, and neither should the economic bottom line when thousands of lives are at stake. What does matter is that we help each other and deal with this difficult issue as best we can. Dare I say that I think human lives are more important than the near-term economy and the comfort of life-as-usual in this time of crisis.
DON WUEBBLES
Urbana