Hypocrisy is an easy target
Experiencing the polarity present in our political atmosphere, I’ve discovered that nothing brings the divided together more than the outrage created when a hypocrite is identified.
The “Do as I say, not as I do” individual is always the perfect recipient of chastisement for their display of a double standard!
Hypocrites can’t seem to resist when position puts them in power. Their deceitfulness just can’t accept leading by example. But maybe hypocrisy can rally even the most divergent masses to finally find common ground.
Perhaps it is the perfect prompt to get us to come together once again in a united stance befitting of our national nature. Identifying one thing we can all agree on could be the start of a movement.
Albert Einstein said “Setting an example is not the main means of influencing others ... it is the only means.” Sincerity of action can be the foundation for an exchange of dialog and a beginning to diminish the distance. In fact, if we take the time to see and hear the genuineness of the source, we might even learn the merits in the message.
As writer Henry Boye voiced, “The most important trip you might take is meeting people halfway.” In today’s world, we are all in need of a voyage of sorts, and for many of us, it may be no further than a telephone trek to another.
No doubt we already agree on one thing.
GREG CONNOR
Champaign