On page D-7 of the Sunday, May 3, 2020, paper, in A&E Extra, was an article titled “A fine foursome,” written by Patricia Hruby Powell for her “Books for Kids” column. Since I enjoy any history — in this case, historical fiction, the story sounded interesting, and I foolishly ordered the book “The Degenerates” from her critique.
I received the book two days ago and was really horrified that a book meant for kids (it says 14 and up) had the name of the Lord in vain and very coarse language, none of which was needed to tell the story. I feel Patricia Hruby Powell should have mentioned this. I certainly will not trust her critiques again and do not recommend this book.
TERRY COFFMAN
Urbana